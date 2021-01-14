Shoreline Fire was very very busy during the windstorm
Thursday, January 14, 2021
|Shoreline Fire Truck
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Besides the very dramatic video of the boiling trees (See WeatherWatcher article) Shoreline Fire crews were busy all night during the wind and rainstorm on January 12-13, 2021.
Here was their call log for the night:
911 calls started at:
11:56pm - trees down with wires on a car.
11:59 - tree into power lines.
12:01 - two separate calls of a tree into a house with lives wires on one of the houses.
12:02 - tree into a house.
12:06 - metal cabana into power lines.
12:08 - Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) due to tripped system.
12:08 - tree into a house.
12:33 - an electrical box under water
12:56 - aid call (not related to storm)
01:11 - aid call (not related to storm)
01:49 - aid call (not related to storm)
02:07 - transformer fire w/live wires on a fence
03:39 - AFA
05:09 - aid call (not related to storm)
05:58 - large tree in roadway on power lines
06:56 - large tree into roadway
07:18 - tree into roadway
Thank goodness there were not any injuries!We are so glad to have some much needed nice weather after that night!
