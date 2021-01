The contents of the UHaul were totally destroyed

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire Shoreline Fire responded quickly on Thursday, January 14, 2021, just before noon to extinguish a fully involved UHaul Fire at the 18300 block of Aurora. Shoreline Fire responded quickly on Thursday, January 14, 2021, just before noon to extinguish a fully involved UHaul Fire at the 18300 block of Aurora.





There were no injuries.





The Red Cross assisted the owner as all her belongings were inside.









However, the box of the former uhaul was a total loss of all contents.