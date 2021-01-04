Learn about beavers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife - for children and parents

Monday, January 4, 2021

Beaver
Photo courtesy Dept of Fish and Wildlife

Wild Washington Live! 
Beavers, Nature's Engineers

Online Event from the 
Department of Fish and Wildlife

Friday, January 22, 2021 
from 10am - 10:45am

Join us for our first Wild Washington Live! 

Our beaver specialist will answer all your eager beaver questions on Friday, Jan. 22 from 10-10:45 a.m. via Zoom. 

Pre-registration is not required

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/91370278918

Do you know:
  • How big can a beaver dam get?
  • What it means when a beaver slaps its tail?
  • How beavers are important to Washington ecosystems?

This exciting opportunity pairs as a great introduction to our 3-5th grade lesson, “Beavers, Nature’s Engineers” that will be available on January 29, 2021.

If you can’t join us live, email your questions to publicaffairs@dfw.wa.gov or post your question in the comments by 5pm on Thursday, January 21.

A recording of the live event will be available on our Wild Washington lesson webpage on January 29.



Posted by DKH at 9:51 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  