Learn about beavers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife - for children and parents
Monday, January 4, 2021
Photo courtesy Dept of Fish and Wildlife
Wild Washington Live!
Beavers, Nature's Engineers
Online Event from the
Department of Fish and Wildlife
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/91370278918
Do you know:
Friday, January 22, 2021
from 10am - 10:45am
Join us for our first Wild Washington Live!
Our beaver specialist will answer all your eager beaver questions on Friday, Jan. 22 from 10-10:45 a.m. via Zoom.
Pre-registration is not required
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/91370278918
- How big can a beaver dam get?
- What it means when a beaver slaps its tail?
- How beavers are important to Washington ecosystems?
This exciting opportunity pairs as a great introduction to our 3-5th grade lesson, “Beavers, Nature’s Engineers” that will be available on January 29, 2021.
If you can’t join us live, email your questions to publicaffairs@dfw.wa.gov or post your question in the comments by 5pm on Thursday, January 21.
A recording of the live event will be available on our Wild Washington lesson webpage on January 29.
