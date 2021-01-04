Shorewood Cheer food drive for Hopelink on Saturday - can you contribute?
Monday, January 4, 2021
The season of giving may have come to an end, but the need still exists!
Please join Shorewood Cheer in collecting items for Hopelink who serves homeless and low-income families, children, seniors and people with disabilities in King and Snohomish counties.
Participate by donating food on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 10:00am-1:00pm; the food drive is a great way to give back to our community.
We greatly appreciate any help you offer, and by participating in this event, we can show others what it means to be a community.
The event will take place at Shorewood High School 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
