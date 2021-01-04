Shorewood Cheer food drive for Hopelink on Saturday - can you contribute?









Please join Shorewood Cheer in collecting items for Hopelink who serves homeless and low-income families, children, seniors and people with disabilities in King and Snohomish counties.





Participate by donating food on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 10:00am-1:00pm; the food drive is a great way to give back to our community.





We greatly appreciate any help you offer, and by participating in this event, we can show others what it means to be a community.

















The season of giving may have come to an end, but the need still exists!