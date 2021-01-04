Jarrod Kinsey with home built laser (but not the one we'll feature)





A real laser made from household scrap





Presented by Jarrod Kinsey





Monday, January 11, 2021

Online Zoom Meeting

7 to 9 PM

Free and open to everyone





As a gas laser, the nitrogen laser uses nitrogen gas in ambient air. No special glass work, vacuum equipment, or optics are required. The device is to modern lasers what the crystal radio is to the iPhone - one might say the nitrogen laser is similar to a foxhole radio in terms of its potential for rudimentary and makeshift construction.



(Meeting Host Note: In short, this is a project that you can do yourself, alone or with friends (when safe). It is possible that we can (again, when safe) build this together at the North End Makers new space, which we’ll be learning about in April.)





Jarrod Kinsey



About Jarrod Kinsey



My name is Jarrod. I began reading about lasers when I was in the sixth grade. I read how the first laser had been constructed using little more than an intense photo-flash tube and a small cylinder of ruby. From that point forward, I was hooked. Lasers were still mysterious when I began reading about them.









After the Internet became commonplace, I discovered Sam's Laser FAQ. In the early 2000's, I began to meet and email people who shared my interest in lasers. I joined an email list of professionals and amateurs who enjoyed physics and laser-related projects. With help and guidance from others, I embarked upon my lifelong dream of successfully building my very own lasers.



Jarrod on the Web:

https://www.jarrodkinsey.org/

http://www.jarrodkinsey.com/pages/laserpower.html

http://www.jarrodkinsey.com/pages/howtobuild.html (sneak preview)

https://www.flickr.com/photos/12049698@N02/

FREE and Open to All! No RSVP required.



ZOOM Link:



The North City Tech Meetup



The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.



Group site:



For the time being all North City Tech Meetups will be online using Zoom.



Upcoming Events for 2021



Note: Upcoming events are in a state of flux due to covid issues, please visit our Meetup page which will be kept up to date.



Zoom Details:

Topic: North City Tech Meetup: A real laser made from household scrap

Time: Jan 11, 2021 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84394254278?pwd=aWxucm9QalFIaWp4VzBNejRlQzRTUT09

Meeting ID: 843 9425 4278

Passcode: 110451 One tap mobile

+12532158782,,84394254278#,,,,*110451# US (Tacoma)

+13462487799,,84394254278#,,,,*110451# US (Houston)



Find your local number:







In a modern world where technology is used but seldom understood, the nitrogen (N2) laser represents laser technology at a level that can be seen and conceptualized. Constructed from the most basic parts conceivable, the laser converts electrical energy into ultraviolet laser radiation.