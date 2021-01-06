Celebrate Dr. King’s Legacy and Beloved Community with Third Place Commons





Third Place Commons invites you to join in a virtual community conversation in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – “What Is Dr. King’s Beloved Community and How Do We Achieve It?”

Explore the meaning and intention of Dr. King's "beloved community" and hear from a panel of local leaders working to build "beloved community" in their own ways. You'll also have a chance to ask questions and share your own actions and inspiration as we work together toward a common goal for a brighter future.

Mark your calendar for Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7pm, and REGISTER HERE to attend this event and join the conversation.









You can also celebrate Dr. King’s legacy next week by joining the TPC Movie Club on Tuesday, January 12th (at 7:30pm) to discuss the movie “Selma” (2014). Oscar nominated for Best Picture and winner for Best Song, this critically acclaimed film recounts the story of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march, led by Dr. King, that ultimately spawned President Johnson’s signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Check out David Oyelowo’s gripping performance as the civil rights icon and join your Commons community to discuss this powerful film. Register here for the TPC Movie Club.

These events are part of Third Place Commons’ #TPCAtHome programming, which includes weekly meet-ups like foreign language groups, monthly sessions like Computer Q/As and book and movie clubs, and special stand-alone events. Check the online calendar to see what’s happening and get involved.





Stay home and stay safe, but stay connected with Third Place Commons!

Third Place Commons , a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space.





