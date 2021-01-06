Town Hall Thursday with legislators representing Lake Forest Park and the rest of the 46th LD
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Our democracy works best when there’s an active dialogue between the people and their elected representatives.
This is a chance to hear your ideas, comments, and questions. It’s also an opportunity to talk to you about major issues in the upcoming 2021 session of the Legislature.
You can watch or participate in the live event at any of our Facebook pages.
- Frockt: https://www.facebook.com/SenFrockt
- Valdez; https://www.facebook.com/RepJavierValdez
- Pollet: https://www.facebook.com/RepresentativeGerryPollet
If you’d like to ask a question, or leave a comment, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RZZLFTF
We hope to see you during the town hall!
