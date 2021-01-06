Hopelink still has space available in online “English for Work” course
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Hopelink still has space available in their online “English for Work” course.
Online orientations will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 10:00am-12:00pm and Tuesday, January 12, 6:30-8:30pm. Classes will meet via Zoom from January 20 through March 30. Morning and evening class options are available.
Classes are best suited to students who have intermediate or advanced-level English skills. We assess students to determine their level and help decide if our program is a good fit.
Clients can contact us to register for orientation by emailing englishforwork@hopelink.org or by leaving a voicemail message at 425-250-3007.
Clients who enroll and who do not have a computer may be able to borrow a Hopelink Chromebook to participate in the class.
To enroll, individuals must:
- plan to get a job in the U.S. or to enroll in job training/college to prepare to get a job (within the next 6 months)
- be able to participate in 2-hour online classes twice a week and complete online homework.
- complete orientation
- be 18 years or older, and not have a B, F, J, or M visa
- live near a Hopelink Center (for example, in Shoreline, Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, or one of the surrounding cities)
We switched from ”in-person” to “online” classes earlier this year, and have had rave reviews from our students!
0 comments:
Post a Comment