Poetry: The Columbia River

Wednesday, January 6, 2021


The Columbia River 


Sculptured by the earth
polished by the sun,
it slithers, chugs and churns
its way to the ocean.

Teased by the wind
it shudders.
Brushed by the sun
it blushes sapphire and silica –
turquoise and jade, and
by the clouds, pewter.

This familiar presence,
whose coinage flows
through our fingers,
is only borrowed
from strange eons before
and strange eons to come.

A giant spirit
it speaks to the planets
with a pounding heart,
communes with stars
in the quiet of eternity,
and to anyone who listens
conveys, “I am.”

July 14, 2000
Vicki Westberg 



Posted by DKH at 2:59 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  