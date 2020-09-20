What? Spread-eagle? No, no, photog. Spread-owl!

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler




Barred Owl preparing for takeoff in our yard yesterday

--Gloria Z Nagler





[For the visually impaired: A barred owl with dark brown, brown, and cream markings is captured in the moment of landing on a branch. His feather covered feet have a firm grasp on the branch. His deep brown eyes are looking directly at the camera. His beak looks like a tiny yellow carrot in the middle of his face. His wings are starting to furl and look like strange creatures riding on his back. It is his tail feathers that are amazing. His tail is completely spread out with 12 horizontally striped feathers in a fan worthy of a Spanish dancer.]



