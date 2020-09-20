Location of proposed shelter







Community Meeting on North King County Enhanced Shelter

Meeting date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 6:30pm to 9pm





The City of Shoreline and Lake City Partners have announced plans to work in partnership with King County to operate a 24/7 enhanced shelter at 16357 Aurora Avenue N. This program would help address an unmet need for single adults experiencing homelessness in North King County. In addition to providing safe shelter, it would provide case management support for each individual focused on long term housing stability.