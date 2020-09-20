Community Meeting on North King County Enhanced Shelter
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Meeting date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 6:30pm to 9pm
The City of Shoreline and Lake City Partners have announced plans to work in partnership with King County to operate a 24/7 enhanced shelter at 16357 Aurora Avenue N. This program would help address an unmet need for single adults experiencing homelessness in North King County. In addition to providing safe shelter, it would provide case management support for each individual focused on long term housing stability.
The City and representatives from Lake City Partners (see previous article) will host a community meeting via Zoom. We will provide information about the project, address many of the concerns we have already heard, and provide an opportunity for people to ask questions and provide comments. Representatives from King County will also be on hand to answer questions.
Visit shorelinewa.gov/NKCEnhancedShelter for more information
Information on how to join the meeting and participate.
- Attend the meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/96024906611?pwd=WnV4cCt6bXVRa05OMnpjY0puQ043dz09
- Call into the Live Meeting: 888-475-4499 or 1-253-215-8782
Passcode 722710
