United Way hiring part-time workers to help end hunger in the community

Join United Way of King County's Part-Time COVID-19 HungerCorps Team and work to address food insecurity caused by the pandemic.Program OverviewCOVID-19 HungerCorps Member (Part-Time)9/28/2020 - 3/26/2021 - 18 hours per weekDeadline: 9/10/2020 (Apply ASAP – spots are filling fast)As a HungerCorps member, you will connect families with critical food resources – including school meals, food banks, and public benefits programs like SNAP and WIC – with a particular focus on low-income communities of color. You will be assigned to a food bank or nonprofit organization, where you’ll use your skills and experience to support critical anti-hunger work. Alongside a cohort of 25 other HungerCorps members, you will prepare and serve meals, pack boxes of food, engage with community members, and conduct grassroots community outreach to get the word out about available resources.