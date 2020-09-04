State Patrol asks for help from the public with 1994 cold case

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking the public’s assistance with a 1994 homicide in Newport, Washington. The anniversary of this homicide is coming up and the WSP cold case team is still working to solve this case, and bring the person(s) responsible to justice.





Police responded to the residence when Jack’s girlfriend became concerned after she had not been able to reach him all weekend. When police arrived they found the door to the trailer closed and a window broken.





When police gained entry to the trailer they found Jack deceased. Detectives worked diligently in the months and years that followed the homicide but the case still remains open and unsolved.





The WSP is looking to speak to anyone who may have information about who committed this crime. Please call the WSP cold case team at 425-401-7740 or email Stacy.Moate@wsp.wa.gov















On the morning of October 24, 1994 the body of Jack LaFond was found inside his small travel trailer in the 1400 block of Telephone Road near Diamond Lake in Newport, Pend Oreille county, Washington north of Spokane.