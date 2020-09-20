Thieves bring floor jack to steal Prius wheels

Sunday, September 20, 2020

From King county sheriff's office

Hmm.... is there a shortage on Prius wheels? Looks like a couple of guys wanted this one bad enough that they hauled a floor jack to their planned heist.

On September 10, 2020 at about 3:22am, Shoreline Police responded to a call in the 16200 block of Meridian Ave N.

When deputies arrived they were told by the 9-1-1 caller that he was alerted by his wife that the alarm on his Prius was going off.

When the homeowner went outside to investigate, he saw two suspects run away in opposite directions and get into two different vehicles before fleeing the scene.

One suspect was described as a white male in his 20’s, about 5’10-6’0 in height and wearing all black clothing. The vehicles that the suspects left in were a dark colored SUV and an older model red Honda Civic.

The suspects left behind an orange floor jack with a white handle. If you are missing a floor jack, or know anything about this little caper please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311.




