Thieves bring floor jack to steal Prius wheels
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Hmm.... is there a shortage on Prius wheels? Looks like a couple of guys wanted this one bad enough that they hauled a floor jack to their planned heist.
On September 10, 2020 at about 3:22am, Shoreline Police responded to a call in the 16200 block of Meridian Ave N.
When deputies arrived they were told by the 9-1-1 caller that he was alerted by his wife that the alarm on his Prius was going off.
One suspect was described as a white male in his 20’s, about 5’10-6’0 in height and wearing all black clothing. The vehicles that the suspects left in were a dark colored SUV and an older model red Honda Civic.
The suspects left behind an orange floor jack with a white handle. If you are missing a floor jack, or know anything about this little caper please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311.
