Second-half 2020 property taxes due November 2; deadline will not be extended

King County property owners who pay their property taxes themselves, rather than through a mortgage lender, have until Monday, November 2 to pay the second half of their 2020 bill.





After that date, interest charges and penalties will be added to the tax bill.





The Pierce and Snohomish county treasurers are also maintaining this deadline in their respective jurisdictions.



While the first half payment deadline was extended due to the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic, an extension of the second half deadline could create substantial financial risk for many cities, counties, school districts, fire districts, hospital districts, and other special purpose districts.









To make the process easier, King County provides several ways for property owners to pay their taxes quickly and conveniently. Payments can be made:

Online using King County's convenient, secure online eCommerce system at kingcounty.gov/PropertyTax. Taxpayers may pay with a credit card, debit card, or an electronic check. (A service fee applies to this option.)

To help taxpayers impacted by COVID-19, King County initiated a payment plan program earlier this year. This program continues to be available for real property homes, commercial businesses, land, and mobile homes in King County. To participate, property owners must sign an agreement with King County Treasury. If participating owners also have a mortgage, they should notify their lender about the payment plan program. The program is administered through a third-party vendor and monthly payments are credited to the property tax account once the terms of the payment plan are met.



For those taxpayers participating in a 2020 payment plan, King County is currently waiving the program's $75 setup fee for qualified taxpayers, but participants will need to pay a monthly processing fee charged by the vendor.





Those taking advantage of this program will also need to pay interest of 1% each month on the outstanding amount of their tax bill, as required by Washington state law. However, the statutory 8% penalty applied annually on December 1 for outstanding property taxes is waived for those enrolled in a payment plan.





