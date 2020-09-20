LFP Council continues to review Planning Commission recommendations for Town Center Code updates
Sunday, September 20, 2020
|Town Center
Photo by Tracy Furutani
Agenda: Review of Draft Revisions to Planning Commission 4/14/2020 recommended Town Center Code Update in response to Council discussion at recent Work Sessions and Committee of the Whole meetings
The edited documents is HERE starting on the 4th page
Click the link below to join the webinar:
https://zoom.us/j/92466676524
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,92466676524# or +13462487799,,92466676524#
Or Telephone:
US:+12532158782
Webinar ID: 924 6667 6524
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aeJkVinpeO
0 comments:
Post a Comment