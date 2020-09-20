LFP Council continues to review Planning Commission recommendations for Town Center Code updates

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Town Center
Photo by Tracy Furutani
City of Lake Forest Park Council Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, September 21, 2020, 6-8pm.

Agenda: Review of Draft Revisions to Planning Commission 4/14/2020 recommended Town Center Code Update in response to Council discussion at recent Work Sessions and Committee of the Whole meetings

The edited documents is HERE starting on the 4th page

Click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/92466676524

Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,92466676524# or +13462487799,,92466676524#

Or Telephone:
US:+12532158782

Webinar ID: 924 6667 6524
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aeJkVinpeO



