City seeks names for two new parks in Meridian Park and Westminster Triangle neighborhoods

Funding for the park acquisitions comes from Conservation Futures Tax grants and Park Impact Fees.

Meridian park new park location





Neighborhood, community, or geographical identification

Natural or geological feature

Historical or cultural significance

An individual, family, or organization that has made a significant land and/or monetary contribution to the park and recreation system, or has performed significant public service which made a tangible contribution to the parks and recreation system justifying a permanent memorial

Oct. 29 – PRCS Board reviews proposed names and makes recommendations to City Council

Nov. 23 – City Council discussion on proposed names

Dec. 7 – City Council adopts names for Shoreline's newest parks





The City currently has 413 acres of parkland. One of the top priorities identified in the PROS Plan was managing impacts from future growth through acquisition of park land. PROS Plan Strategic Action Initiative #7 called for ensuring adequate park land for future generations and set a target of adding five acres of new park land by 2023.



The PROS Plan Initiative also called for the City to secure sustainable funding for park improvements identified in the Plan. In 2017, the City Council established Park Impact Fees (PIFs) to require that new growth and development pay a proportionate share of the cost of system improvements to serve such new development.








