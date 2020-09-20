City seeks names for two new parks in Meridian Park and Westminster Triangle neighborhoods

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Location of new park in Westminster Triangle


The City of Shoreline invites the public to submit potential names for two new neighborhood parks in the Meridian Park and Westminster Triangle neighborhoods. 

The deadline for submitting name suggestions is Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

The City is in the process of acquiring the two properties. One is located at 709 N 150th Street in the Westminster Triangle neighborhood and the other is located at 1341 N 185th Street in the Meridian Park neighborhood. 

Funding for the park acquisitions comes from Conservation Futures Tax grants and Park Impact Fees.

Meridian park new park location

Names may reflect:
  • Neighborhood, community, or geographical identification
  • Natural or geological feature
  • Historical or cultural significance
  • An individual, family, or organization that has made a significant land and/or monetary contribution to the park and recreation system, or has performed significant public service which made a tangible contribution to the parks and recreation system justifying a permanent memorial

To submit a name proposal, go to shorelinewa.gov/nameapark.

Below is a tentative timeline for next steps in the naming process:
  • Oct. 29 – PRCS Board reviews proposed names and makes recommendations to City Council
  • Nov. 23 – City Council discussion on proposed names
  • Dec. 7 – City Council adopts names for Shoreline’s newest parks

The 2017-2023 Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan cites a citywide population forecast of more than 15,000 new residents by 2035. To maintain the current level of service of park property acreage per 1,000 residents, the PROS Plan estimated parkland needs of 95 acres citywide. 

The City currently has 413 acres of parkland. One of the top priorities identified in the PROS Plan was managing impacts from future growth through acquisition of park land. PROS Plan Strategic Action Initiative #7 called for ensuring adequate park land for future generations and set a target of adding five acres of new park land by 2023.

The PROS Plan Initiative also called for the City to secure sustainable funding for park improvements identified in the Plan. In 2017, the City Council established Park Impact Fees (PIFs) to require that new growth and development pay a proportionate share of the cost of system improvements to serve such new development.



