Shoreline man fires gun to scare trespasser with metal detector

An adventure with a metal detector turned into quite a scare for a local man in Shoreline.





At one point, a stranger/suspect approached the man, yelling "get off of my property." Subsequently, the suspect produced a gun and fired a round into the air.



The victim immediately called 911 to report what had occurred. Shoreline Police responded and met with the victim.





North City Park is between the playing fields of North City Elementary and the backyards of houses on NE 194th on the east side of I-5







They then contacted the suspect, who lived in a house nearby. The suspect told Police that the victim with the metal detector had come onto his property so he "shot one round in the air from his gun to scare the victim." The suspect told Police he was frustrated because he has had a lot of issues with ongoing trespassers on his property.



Shoreline Police determined that the victim had likely, and unknowingly, wandered onto the suspect's property. Luckily, no one was hit by the bullet. Shoreline Police forwarded a charge of Illegal Discharge of a Firearm to Prosecutors.











On August 27, 2020 around 5:10pm, a man was using his metal detector at North City Park in the City of Shoreline.