Families may be eligible for food benefits while schools are closed - deadline to apply Sept 11

Due to COVID-19 school closures, families may be eligible to get help with food benefits while schools are closed.

Any family with a child in grades K-12 who is eligible for free or reduced-price school meals — including children who go to a school where meals are free for all students.

P-EBT is for all students regardless of citizenship or immigration status. The only requirement is a child must be eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.





More information HERE





If your family is not eligible, find resources to feed children 18 and under by texting the word FOOD to 877-877.













These food benefits are called Pandemic EBT Emergency School Meals Program or P-EBT. The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction announced that. Apply online at WashingtonConnection.org or by calling DSHS at 877–501–2233 (translation available)