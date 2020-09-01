Families may be eligible for food benefits while schools are closed - deadline to apply Sept 11
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Due to COVID-19 school closures, families may be eligible to get help with food benefits while schools are closed.
These food benefits are called Pandemic EBT Emergency School Meals Program or P-EBT.
The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction announced that the deadline to apply has been extended to Friday, September 11 at 5:00pm. Apply online at WashingtonConnection.org or by calling DSHS at 877–501–2233 (translation available)
Who can get P-EBT?
- Any family with a child in grades K-12 who is eligible for free or reduced-price school meals — including children who go to a school where meals are free for all students.
- P-EBT is for all students regardless of citizenship or immigration status. The only requirement is a child must be eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.
More information HERE
If your family is not eligible, find resources to feed children 18 and under by texting the word FOOD to 877-877.
