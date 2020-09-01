AG Ferguson updates DACA lawsuit after Trump Administration again strips protections for Dreamers
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
The Trump Administration’s new attempt to strip protections for Dreamers comes after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in mid-June that declared President Trump’s first attempt to rescind DACA unlawful.
On July 28, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chad Wolf wrote a memo stating he wanted to limit DACA while he decides whether to fully rescind the program.
Specifically, Wolf’s memo ordered DHS to reject all new DACA applications, change the renewal period from two years to one and prohibit current DACA recipients from traveling outside the U.S. without DHS approval. The memo is the latest of numerous efforts by President Trump to end DACA since taking office in 2016.
The amended complaint, filed in the Eastern District of New York with 16 other attorneys general, updates the states’ lawsuit against the Trump Administration’s previous attempts to end DACA — the lawsuit that prevailed before the Supreme Court in June. The amended complaint asserts that the Wolf memo is again not supported by any reasonable explanation and fails to consider the harms caused by the undue limits to the DACA program, a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.
Ferguson’s lawsuit also asserts that Wolf cannot legally make this kind of decision because he was unlawfully appointed to his post as acting secretary. When Wolf was appointed, the administration circumvented long-standing order-of-succession laws for federal agency officers. On Aug. 14, the Government Accountability Office released a finding that the federal government improperly appointed Wolf and two other appointees to their positions.
The amended complaint, filed in the Eastern District of New York with 16 other attorneys general, updates the states’ lawsuit against the Trump Administration’s previous attempts to end DACA — the lawsuit that prevailed before the Supreme Court in June. The amended complaint asserts that the Wolf memo is again not supported by any reasonable explanation and fails to consider the harms caused by the undue limits to the DACA program, a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.
The decision illegally curtails protections for Washington’s nearly 17,000 DACA recipients, also known as “Dreamers,” and about 800,000 nationwide, Ferguson’s updated lawsuit asserts.
Ferguson’s lawsuit also asserts that Wolf cannot legally make this kind of decision because he was unlawfully appointed to his post as acting secretary. When Wolf was appointed, the administration circumvented long-standing order-of-succession laws for federal agency officers. On Aug. 14, the Government Accountability Office released a finding that the federal government improperly appointed Wolf and two other appointees to their positions.
“The highest court in the land told the Trump Administration it cannot arbitrarily end DACA,” Ferguson said. “Despite this, the Department of Homeland Security — under the leadership of an unlawfully appointed acting secretary — pushed through yet another attempt to erode the program.
"Our fight isn’t over yet. I will do everything in my power to protect Washington’s Dreamers.”
More information HERE
0 comments:
Post a Comment