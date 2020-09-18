Shoreline firefighter called up to support state of Oregon
Friday, September 18, 2020
|Oregon wildfire
Photo courtesy National US/R Response System
In response to a FEMA Region X request for assistance to support the State of Oregon Wildfires, FEMA US/R resources have been activated, and operations began September 12, 2020.
The team includes Shoreline’s Lieutenant Ciraulo who was deployed to assist in Oregon’s wildfires as part of a Red US/R Incident Support Team
2 NIMS type 1 US/R Task Forces:
- Washington US/R Task Force 1
- Utah US/R Task Force 1
1 Mission Ready Package Canine Search Human Remains Detection from Nevada US/R Task Force
