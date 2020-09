AG Ferguson: Washington Federal judge issues nationwide injunction blocking Postmaster General’s unlawful policies delaying mail

Immediately stop its “leave mail behind” policy, where postal trucks are required to leave at specified times, regardless if there is mail still to be loaded

Continue its longstanding practice of treating all election mail as First Class mail, regardless of the paid postage

Replace, reassemble or reconnect any removed mail-sorting machines that are needed to ensure timely processing and delivery of election mail

Abide by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s public commitment to suspend the recent policy changes that have affected mail service until after the electionThe judge said his order would substantially follow the state’s motion.

“Today’s victory protects a critical institution for our country,” Ferguson said. “Americans can now confidently vote by mail and have their voices heard.”



Ferguson is leading a coalition of 14 states that filed a lawsuit over the changes to the Postal Service on Aug. 18, 2020. The coalition includes battleground states, including Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin.





The Postal Service changes, including eliminating or reducing staff overtime, halting outgoing mail processing at state distribution centers and removing critical mail sorting equipment, threaten the timely delivery of mail to millions of Americans who rely on the Postal Service for everything from medical prescriptions to ballots.



Ferguson’s lawsuit asserts that the postmaster general unlawfully implemented drastic changes to mail service, and seeks to stop the service reductions.