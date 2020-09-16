Shoreline council agenda for Sept 21

Pam Cross, reporter





ACTION ITEM 8(a) QUASI-JUDICIAL: Approving Preliminary Formal Unit Lot Subdivision No. PLN19-0133, Dividing Three Existing Parcels into Nineteen Unit Lots at 18002, 18008 and 18016 12th Avenue NE

ACTION ITEM 8(b) Adoption of Ordinance No. 896 - Amending Certain Sections of Shoreline Municipal Code Title 20 to Permit Professional Offices in the R-8 and R-12 Zoning Districts.

STUDY ITEM 9(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 901 – Amending Certain Sections of the Shoreline Development Code to Provide for Commercial Space on the Ground Floor of Multifamily Buildings

STUDY ITEM 9(b) Discussing the 2020 Resident Satisfaction Survey Results













The agenda for the September 21, 2020 City Council meeting includes the following:The public hearing was held on July 20, 2020 by the Hearing Examiner. Therefore, no further public comment can heard.This was last discussed at the August 3, 2020 Council meeting.An online survey was conducted April 17 to May 17, 2020 to better understand community preferences and priorities regarding ground-floor commercial requirements. The Planning Commission held two study sessions on this topic on June 18 and August 6, 2020, and there was a Public Hearing on September 3, 2020.This meeting will focus on Phase 1 - evaluating requirements for commercial uses in the North City and Ridgecrest neighborhoods.The results will be publicized on the City’s website and through its monthly newsletter, Currents.