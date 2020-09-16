WSDOT update on headquarters renovation and tree removals

Wednesday, September 16, 2020



Northwest Region - Dayton Ave Regional Headquarters renovation update with the latest information about the project to remodel their headquarters.

Landscaping maintenance work

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020 WSDOT will be removing two trees and limbing branches around the main headquarters building. These tree removals are necessary for painting and making external improvements to the regional headquarters (RHQ). 

These are WSDOT-owned trees that are located next to the facility. This work is not related to the right of way. Neighbors and local businesses may notice lifts, saws and noise throughout the day. Sidewalks around the RHQ will be closed as crews complete this work and while they replace windows and make other energy-efficient changes to the building's exterior envelope.

Community meeting

On August 25, 2020 WSDOT representatives held a meeting with representatives from Save Shoreline Trees and the city of Shoreline to discuss the status of required right of way improvements.

Since this presentation, WSDOT and Shoreline officials are continuing their discussions. Over the past year, both agencies have worked collaboratively to significantly reduce the number of impacted trees.

Below is a table outlining the trees that may be still need to be removed based on the current right of way proposals. 


The Northwest Region - Dayton Ave RHQ Renovation is a $46.5 million state-funded, full modernization of the regional headquarters building that began in 2019. The facility was constructed in 1974, and serves as the primary hub for coordinating WSDOT’s transportation, maintenance, construction and administrative activities across King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties.

If you have any questions or concerns about this project, contact us at NWDaytonRemodel@wsdot.wa.gov­



