WSDOT update on headquarters renovation and tree removals

These are WSDOT-owned trees that are located next to the facility.Neighbors and local businesses may notice lifts, saws and noise throughout the day. Sidewalks around the RHQ will be closed as crews complete this work and while they replace windows and make other energy-efficient changes to the building's exterior envelope.On August 25, 2020 WSDOT representatives held a meeting with representatives from Save Shoreline Trees and the city of Shoreline to discuss the status of required right of way improvements.Since this presentation, WSDOT and Shoreline officials are continuing their discussions. Over the past year, both agencies have worked collaboratively to significantly reduce the number of impacted trees.Below is a table outlining the trees that may be still need to be removed based on the current right of way proposals.