Mark Your Calendars - Community Bike Drive on Sunday, October 18th

Are you getting ready for Fall and Winter? Do you have any unwanted bikes, bike parts, or accessories?





Donate them to Bike Works, a nonprofit based in Southeast Seattle that promotes the bicycle as a vehicle for change to empower youth and build resilient communities.





Sunday, October 18, 2020 from noon to 4pm. Volunteers of the RBCA will be set up at the Spin Alley Bowling/ Vault 177 parking lot, 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177 on





We will collect the bikes and take them to Bike Works. Bike Works also accepts bike donations at their warehouse in Columbia City every Monday, and at certain transfer stations in King County. For more information , visit Bike Works or contact Kris Fordice at klfordice@gmail.com











