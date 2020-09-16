Give Metro feedback on bus service to three new Light Link rail stations

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

King County Metro is seeking a final round of public feedback on concepts for updating bus service to integrate with three new Sound Transit Link Light rail stations in 2021.


These concepts were developed with the help of a community-based Mobility Board and were informed by broader public feedback on service needs and priorities.

Learn more about the project by visiting this link: kingcounty.gov/metro/northlink.

Tell us what you think of this latest round of changes by completing this survey: kingcounty.gov/metro/northlinksurvey

The survey will be open until November 1, 2020.




