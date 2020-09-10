Shoreline burglar identified by NextDoor reader

On July 19, 2020 at 11:49am, police were dispatched to the 500 block of NW 203rd St in Shoreline.





Unfortunately the homeowner lost the video feed and was unable to determine if the suspect made entry.





But the homeowner was able to provide a description of the man, and say he was driving a white SUV.





Police do not show faces until charges have been filed





When Shoreline deputies arrived on scene, they did not locate the person or the vehicle. They did find an open window with the screen removed.





When the homeowner arrived he noted that a battery backup tower for the camera system was missing.





A burglary report was taken and the surveillance footage was forwarded to a detective for follow up.



Later in the month, the homeowner reported he had posted the video on "Nextdoor" and someone had positively identified the suspect.



Using this lead, Shoreline detectives arrested the suspect on investigation of Residential Burglary and took him to jail.



After the alert, the homeowner begin viewing the footage and saw someone entering his backyard and trying to force open the back door.