Detectives investigating train-vs-pedestrian fatality in Woodway early Tuesday
Thursday, September 10, 2020
|Photo by Mike Remarcke
Detectives from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the railroad tracks in Woodway, directly north of Shoreline, in the early hours of Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
According to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, deputies responded around 3am to reports of a body seen on railroad tracks near Richmond Beach Drive and Point Wells Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead on the tracks.
Major crimes detectives and collision investigation unit detectives responded to the scene, and detectives are still working to determine the cause of the incident, O’Keefe said. Detectives believe the victim was likely hanging onto the train before falling onto the tracks, she added.
At this time, there does not appear to be any evidence of foul play, but cause and manner of death, as well as positive identification of the victim, will be provided by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.
--Reporting from MyEdmondsNews.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment