Gov. Inslee: Yesterday, 330,000 acres burned in WA
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Gov. Inslee shared these fire photos with this statement:
That’s more than 12 of the last 18 entire fire seasons.
In a single day.
|Enumclaw is 55 miles southeast of Shoreline
He said that almost all of the fires in the west were caused by humans. Not just the infamous gender reveal party with pyrotechnics.
He said that conditions are so dry that all it takes is a spark.
The little town of Malden is 80% destroyed.
On Wednesday, the fire marshal announced resources were being deployed to
- Bourdeaux Fire located in Thurston County, near Rochester.
- Euclid Track Fire located in Spokane County, near Airway Heights
- Sumner Grade Fire located in Pierce County, near Bonney Lake
King county has so far gotten off lightly compared to other areas and other years.
Emergency services offered suggestions to prevent fires from sparks:
- Avoid mowing your yard when it is dry or windy. Lawn mowers can create sparks.
- Keep your yard green and watered, if possible.
- Throw away smoking materials in proper receptacles and douse them with water.
- Check your tire pressure before driving. Exposed rims can create and throw sparks.
- Ensure no metal objects, such as chains, are dragging from your car.
- Never toss items like cigarettes out your window.
|Puget Sound Clean Air Agency graphic
The air was better on Wednesday but the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is saying that in general current air quality conditions are UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS.
Learn more at www.pscleanair.gov/wildfires. You can also check the air quality forecast regularly on our home page or by checking the air pollution monitor closest to you.
To receive text updates on wildfires' smoke changes, text WILDFIRES to 313131
