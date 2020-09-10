Flags at Half-staff Friday, September 11
Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 11, 2020, for national Patriot Day, the annual memorial to the victims of the 2001 tragedy.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on September 11, 2020.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
