Flags at Half-staff Friday, September 11

Flag Lowering-9/11/20 (Patriot Day)Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 11, 2020, for national Patriot Day, the annual memorial to the victims of the 2001 tragedy.Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on September 11, 2020.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.