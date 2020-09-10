Shoreline Fire Commissioner vacancy

Shoreline Fire Department













PUBLIC NOTICE OF FIRE COMMISSIONER VACANCYThe Shoreline Fire Department is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the Board of Commissioners in the vacancy created by Jon Kennison, Position #1, who is retiring with over 34 years of service.Any registered voter residing within the District and meeting the minimum qualifications may submit their name for consideration. The minimum qualifications to hold office are:1. U.S. Citizen.2. 18 years old or older.3. Registered voter residing in the District for at least 30 days.4. No felony convictions unless civil rights have been restored subsequent to the conviction. Conviction of anything less than a felony does not preclude an individual from holding public office.5. No contractual conflict of interest with the District, i.e. a contractual relationship with the District that exceeds $1,500 per month in compensation.Interested residents may apply by submitting a letter of interest and resume outlining their qualifications for the role of Fire Commissioner by mail or electronically by Friday, September 18, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. to:Joyce Brown, Administrative DirectorShoreline Fire Department17525 Aurora Avenue NorthShoreline, WA 98133Phone: 206-533-6570Fax: 206-237-2458Additional details on the process will be provided to qualified candidates following the deadline.Notice posted by: Joyce Brown, Administrative DirectorSecretary to the BoardSeptember 1, 2020