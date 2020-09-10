Thanks and farewell to school board members David Wilson and Heather Fralick
Thursday, September 10, 2020
|Ready for action - but pausing to pose for the photographer
David Wilson, Supt. Rebecca Miner, Heather Fralick
Photos by Wayne Pridemore
The community bid farewell to two school board members in a drive-thru celebration on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Shoreline Center.
Community members were able to drive through to thank Wilson and Fralick for their years of leadership, support and advocacy for the community's students, staff and families.
Wilson has served on the school board since November 30, 2005 and Fralick has served on the board since December 4, 2017.
They had the opportunity to speak to each person who came through.
|David Wilson is the longest-serving school board member
Community members were able to drive through to thank Wilson and Fralick for their years of leadership, support and advocacy for the community's students, staff and families.
|Heather Fralick is the current school board president
Wilson has served on the school board since November 30, 2005 and Fralick has served on the board since December 4, 2017.
|David and Linda Wilson
They had the opportunity to speak to each person who came through.
|Heather greets a well-wisher
Both will leave the Board effective Saturday September 12, 2020.
0 comments:
Post a Comment