Thanks and farewell to school board members David Wilson and Heather Fralick





David Wilson is the longest-serving school board member





Community members were able to drive through to thank Wilson and Fralick for their years of leadership, support and advocacy for the community's students, staff and families.





Heather Fralick is the current school board president



Wilson has served on the school board since November 30, 2005 and Fralick has served on the board since December 4, 2017.





David and Linda Wilson



They had the opportunity to speak to each person who came through.









Heather greets a well-wisher





Both will leave the Board effective Saturday September 12, 2020.









The community bid farewell to two school board members in a drive-thru celebration on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Shoreline Center.