Protect Yourself from Coronavirus Scams and ID Theft

Virtual presentationScammers often prey on the vulnerabilities of individuals and the COVID-19 outbreak has created an opportunity for scammers and identity thieves to prey on consumers.A representative from the Washington State Attorney General's Office will provide information about identity theft and scams, particularly those related to COVID-19, how you can protect yourself and your loved ones, and how to recover if your identity is stolen or you fall victim to a scam.An opportunity to ask questions and get answers will be provided.Register HERE You will be emailed a Zoom invite the day before the program.