Protect Yourself from Coronavirus Scams and ID Theft
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Saturday, September 12, 2-3pm
Virtual presentation
Scammers often prey on the vulnerabilities of individuals and the COVID-19 outbreak has created an opportunity for scammers and identity thieves to prey on consumers.
A representative from the Washington State Attorney General's Office will provide information about identity theft and scams, particularly those related to COVID-19, how you can protect yourself and your loved ones, and how to recover if your identity is stolen or you fall victim to a scam.
An opportunity to ask questions and get answers will be provided.
Register HERE
You will be emailed a Zoom invite the day before the program.
