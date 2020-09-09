Protect Yourself from Coronavirus Scams and ID Theft

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Protect Yourself from Coronavirus Scams 
and ID Theft
Saturday, September 12, 2-3pm
Virtual presentation

Scammers often prey on the vulnerabilities of individuals and the COVID-19 outbreak has created an opportunity for scammers and identity thieves to prey on consumers.

A representative from the Washington State Attorney General's Office will provide information about identity theft and scams, particularly those related to COVID-19, how you can protect yourself and your loved ones, and how to recover if your identity is stolen or you fall victim to a scam.

An opportunity to ask questions and get answers will be provided.

Register HERE

You will be emailed a Zoom invite the day before the program.




Posted by DKH at 12:07 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  