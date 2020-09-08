Senior Center TeleCafe: Decluttering

Decluttering 101 with Brad Vogel, SnowGroup, KellerWilliams

Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 2pm

What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!

Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone

When: September 9th, 2:00pm

Innovative ideas on how to use your “sheltering at home” time to sort and organize items in your home. Join Brad and learn practical and innovative ideas on getting “decluttered.”Check out what's coming the rest of September!9/16 Mental health services for seniors, family and friends with Alain Rhone,Sound Generations, Community Support Specialist, Pathways – Information and AssistanceWondering where to locate help and support, and what to expect?Join us in the Tele Café with Alain for information on counseling, coaching and case management, peer support, psychiatry and emergency/crisis mental health services; cost, insurance coverage, phone-based services, and information about the involuntary commitment process.9/23 LET’S TALK DEMENTIA with Trevor Duncan, Psy.D., ABVE/D, IPEC, CDMSSage Assessment, Counseling, and Consulting, LLCWhat is dementia? Discuss and explore tips with Trevor Duncan on how to communicate and interact with a person who has been diagnosed with dementia. Trevor specializes in Neuropsychological and Psychological Evaluations, Forensic Vocational Expert, Vocational Evaluations.9/30 Ingredients for Longevity with Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CDDietitian for Living Well Alliance Team | Pacific Medical Centers