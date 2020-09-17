Mayor Jeff Johnson presents his budget proposal to LFP City Council
Thursday, September 17, 2020
|LFP Mayor Jeff Johnson
Mayor Jeff Johnson presented his 2021-2022 Budget Proposal to the City Council at the September 10, 2020 City Council meeting.
“When I made the decision to run for a second term as Mayor, I knew that it would be filled with unique challenges, yet no one could have anticipated the challenges that we now face. Several aspects of the future before us are uncertain, but I am proud to say that we are in a good position to weather the challenges ahead.
"Lake Forest Park has much to offer and many great opportunities in the future, and while many things are uncertain, we can position this City for great accomplishments on the other side.”
The first opportunity for the public comment on the proposed budget is at a special virtual meeting of the Council Budget and Finance Committee on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, beginning at 6:00pm. The agenda for this meeting, including Zoom information, will be posted to the website on Friday, September 18.
The Council Budget and Finance Committee begins its discussion on the budget at a special virtual meeting on Thursday, September 24, 2020, beginning at 6:00pm, prior to the regular Council virtual meeting that begins at 7:00 p.m. Zoom information will be available on the agenda for this meeting.
The Mayor’s Proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget is now available on the City’s website. To review other documents pertaining to the proposed budget, such as community partner presentations, check the Finance Department’s budget page.
