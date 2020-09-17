ICHS offers flu shot clinics in Shoreline
Thursday, September 17, 2020
|ICHS flu shot clinic 206-788-3700
Getting your flu shot is more important now than ever. Call 206-788-3700
The Washington State Department of Health strongly recommends everyone get vaccinated to avoid serious illness during the Covid-19 pandemic, as it is likely that both Covid-19 and the flu will be circulating at the same time.
This is a critical time for everyone to get vaccinated to avoid serious illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By getting the flu shot, you help keep our communities healthy because you are lowering the chance of exposure for the people around you, especially those who are unable to get the flu shot themselves.
ICHS is offering one-stop flu shot events at each of our clinic locations on Saturdays in September and October. Events are by-appointment only to ensure social distancing.
No cost for kids and with most insurance. We welcome all people regardless of insurance status or income.
Shoreline Clinic info:
Day and time: Saturdays, 9 am-1 pm
Available dates: 9/26 │ 10/3 │ 10/10
Phone number to schedule appointments: 206-533-2600
