ICHS offers flu shot clinics in Shoreline

Getting your flu shot is more important now than ever. Call 206-788-3700

Shoreline Clinic info:

Day and time: Saturdays, 9 am-1 pm

Available dates: 9/26 │ 10/3 │ 10/10

Phone number to schedule appointments: 206-533-2600

16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

No cost for kids and with most insurance. We welcome all people regardless of insurance status or income.

















By getting the flu shot, you help keep our communities healthy because you are lowering the chance of exposure for the people around you, especially those who are unable to get the flu shot themselves.ICHS is offering one-stop flu shot events at each of our clinic locations on Saturdays in September and October. Events are by-appointment only to ensure social distancing.