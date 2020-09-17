Everett man in stolen vehicle speeds recklessly through Shoreline Thursday after four hit and run collisions in Snohomish county

Photo courtesy Snohomish county sheriff's office









At approximately 10am on Thursday, September 17, 2020, a 28-year-old Everett man was arrested after stealing a vehicle, hitting four occupied vehicles, leading deputies on a pursuit into King County and intentionally ramming a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Just after 9am, deputies responded to reports of an active vehicle theft on 48th Ave W in Lynnwood. Approximately 10 minutes later, additional callers reported three hit and run collisions involving occupied vehicles.





Deputies located the suspect vehicle on Hwy 99 and witnessed the suspect hit a fourth occupied vehicle and flee. Near 236th Street and Hwy 99 deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect accelerated and took off.





A pursuit was initiated and continued southbound on Aurora through Shoreline. The suspect vehicle continued driving recklessly, nearly hitting a vehicle head on and driving at speeds of approximately 60 MPH, at which time deputies terminated the pursuit.



Additional units observed the suspect vehicle begin to slow down, however the suspect continued driving southbound on Aurora through several red-light intersections. The suspect vehicle lost a tire in the 11800 block of Aurora and continued driving. Deputies maintained a visual of the vehicle through Northgate and responding units drove ahead to deploy spike strips. The suspect continued to lose tire debris as he continued driving southbound around Green Lake.



The suspect avoided spike strips at W Marginal Way, but a second set of spike strips near the S 128th Street exit on southbound 509 in Burien were successful.





Moments later, the suspect intentionally swerved the stolen truck and rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle parked on the side of the highway. The 28-year-old Everett man was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.



He is expected to be booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, vehicular assault, and four counts of occupied hit and run. He is also being processed for suspicion of DUI.







