New Shoreline Community College online class - Drawing Seascapes, Above and Below the Water

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Windy spring day at Richmond Beach
Photo by Wayne Pridemore



This Fall, travel virtually to the seashore and focus on drawing what you see on the shore or in the water! 

Join instructor Marina Megale in an online sketching class focused on the many subjects around the shore: boats, ships and seabirds, driftwood, kelp and shells, beachgoers, fish, marine mammals, docks, etc. 

Students are encouraged to visit a beach (using social distancing and masks) in their area for inspiration. 

The remainder of the classes will be spent using Zoom to meet and critique each other’s drawings and discuss new subjects and techniques, while drawing from selected photographs and gathering physical subjects to draw from. Vintage or contemporary points of view are welcome. This class is offered in partnership with Highline College.

Fee: $179
Dates: September 25th - December 4th (Fridays)
Time: 10 am - 1 pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.



