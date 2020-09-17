New Shoreline Community College online class - Drawing Seascapes, Above and Below the Water

Windy spring day at Richmond Beach

Photo by Wayne Pridemore









This Fall, travel virtually to the seashore and focus on drawing what you see on the shore or in the water!





Join instructor Marina Megale in an online sketching class focused on the many subjects around the shore: boats, ships and seabirds, driftwood, kelp and shells, beachgoers, fish, marine mammals, docks, etc.



Students are encouraged to visit a beach (using social distancing and masks) in their area for inspiration.









Fee: $179

Dates: September 25th - December 4th (Fridays)

Time: 10 am - 1 pm

Location: Online via Zoom



