Drive-Thru Farewell Celebration for School Board members David Wilson and Heather Fralick

















Shoreline Public Schools invites the community to join them in thanking and bidding farewell to outgoing school board members David Wilson and Heather Fralick.The school district will host a Drive-Thru Farewell Celebration for Directors Wilson and Fralick on Wednesday, September 9 from 4:30-5:30 pm in the main parking lot of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave. NE.Community members are encouraged to drive through to wave and share their gratitude for Wilson and Fralick’s years of leadership, support and advocacy for the community's students, staff and families.Card boxes will be available to drop off cards or notes of appreciation.Wilson has served on the school board since November 30, 2005 and Fralick has served on the board since December 4, 2017. Both will leave the Board on September 12, 2020.