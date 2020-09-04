Chief Carmen Best receives recognition at King County Council

“If we want to ensure that our law enforcement agencies reflect our communities, we need more people like Carmen Best involved in law enforcement, especially as leaders,” said von Reichbauer.

“Chief Best got involved 28 years ago, worked her way up through the ranks, ascending to the highest level of achievement through her enduring commitment to service, equality and justice.

Carmen was a trailblazer, and her leadership will be missed by many in our region.”

Chief Best worked her way up through the ranks of the Seattle Police Department to become the first Black woman to head the department.While there, she was tasked with helping to implement federally mandated reforms to address excessive force and biased policing, and she worked hard to cultivate relationships with communities of color. She submitted her resignation in August.