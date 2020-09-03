Do we have another volcano? No, but there will be wildfire smoke
Thursday, September 3, 2020
|Photo by Jan Hansen
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency warns of possible wildfire smoke in Puget Sound region.
A plume of wildfire smoke from California is expected to pass over the Puget Sound region starting Thursday, September 3.
At first, most of the smoke will be overhead. It will likely have minimal impacts on ground-level air quality, with MODERATE air pollution levels at most.
If smoke lingers in the region over the weekend, air quality may reach air pollution levels that are UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS.
PS CAA is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions develop at www.pscleanair.gov
