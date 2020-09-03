Call for Artists: Create and Make Workshop Proposals
Thursday, September 3, 2020
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is seeking proposals from visual, performing, and culinary artists to teach online courses for adults as a part of the 2020 Create and Make series. This is a great opportunity to earn money by teaching some basic techniques, sharing awesome recipes, or leading a fun project. The Arts Council provides the students; you provide the knowledge, expertise, and fun!
About Create and Make Workshops
What is a Create and Make?
A one-time ticketed online workshop for adults to do hands-on creative work in a fun, easy-going environment with an instructor.
Where
Online via video conference. The Arts Council will help you with tech setup!
When
Wednesdays or Saturdays between October 28 and November 18, 2020
Who are the students?
Adult amateur artists, cooks, mixologists, etc. Class sizes are capped at 20 students.
How long are the workshops?
1-2 hours. Please specify an exact duration in your proposal.
Supplies
Students purchase supplies and ingredients; you do not need to provide them.
How much is the pay?
$250 for one 1-2 hour workshop
COVID-19
While previous Create and Make workshops have taken place in person within physical spaces, all workshops have transitioned to an online format in order to protect the health and safety of the community.
How To Apply
Applications are accepted online. Click the Apply Now button at the top of this page.
The deadline for proposals is Sunday, September 20 at 11:59 PM Pacific Daylight Time.
Tips For Your Proposal
Workshops should be hands-on and interactive, not simply presentations. Class sizes are capped so that you have the opportunity to talk with students, take questions, etc.
Activities should be geared toward projects that students can accomplish in their homes without the use of specialized equipment.
Include a detailed list of supplies/ingredients in your proposal, as well as a list of tools that students will probably already own (e.g. scissors, hobby knives, utensils, ranges/ovens/microwaves, etc.). The budget for supplies and ingredients is $15-20 per student. The Arts Council will work with you to put together a box of supplies and ingredients that students may order.
Please apply online at https://www.shorelinearts.net/create-and-make
Questions? Email Jonathan at artsed@shorelinearts.net
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
