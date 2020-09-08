Cartoon Kahoot! Trivia

For teens and adults. Join KCLS online for Kahoot! Trivia, every Thursday afternoon through October 29th. This week is Cartoon based trivia! We will feature different cartoons spanning multiple age ranges.



You can play along at home on Zoom as an individual or as a team with members of your household. Each person who registers will receive a Zoom invitation to join the fun on the day of the event.



To participate, you will need a computer or laptop that allows a split screen option or two devices, one to run the Zoom app and one to run the Kahoot app.











