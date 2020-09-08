Cartoon Kahoot! Trivia for teens and adults

Tuesday, September 8, 2020


Cartoon Kahoot! Trivia

Thursday, September 10, 4-5pm

Registration required HERE

For teens and adults. Join KCLS online for Kahoot! Trivia, every Thursday afternoon through October 29th. This week is Cartoon based trivia! We will feature different cartoons spanning multiple age ranges.

You can play along at home on Zoom as an individual or as a team with members of your household. Each person who registers will receive a Zoom invitation to join the fun on the day of the event.

To participate, you will need a computer or laptop that allows a split screen option or two devices, one to run the Zoom app and one to run the Kahoot app.



Posted by DKH at 3:55 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  