Cedric heard that photog was looking for bird's tongue portraits, and he obliged!

Cedric's a Cedar Waxwing, (Bombycilla cedrorum), of which I've seen only two so far. Gotta visit the wetlands more often! They are so named because of the red wax-like wing-tips (visible here on one wing) and because they like to munch on cedar cones. Me, I love Cedric's mask!

[Cedric has soft, downy looking gold feathers on his body. Besides the red wing tips, his tail feathers are black with gold tips. He has a sharply pointed black beak - the color continues as a Lone Ranger mask over his eyes. He wears a backwards gold cap. His beak is open and his tongue is visible. Ed.]