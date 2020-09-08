Cedric heard that photog was looking for bird's tongue portraits, and he obliged!

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler




Cedric's a Cedar Waxwing, (Bombycilla cedrorum), of which I've seen only two so far. Gotta visit the wetlands more often! They are so named because of the red wax-like wing-tips (visible here on one wing) and because they like to munch on cedar cones. Me, I love Cedric's mask!
--Gloria Z Nagler



[Cedric has soft, downy looking gold feathers on his body. Besides the red wing tips, his tail feathers are black with gold tips. He has a sharply pointed black beak - the color continues as a Lone Ranger mask over his eyes. He wears a backwards gold cap. His beak is open and his tongue is visible. Ed.] 



Posted by DKH at 3:35 AM
