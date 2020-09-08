Smoke from eastern Washington wildfires in Puget Sound
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Winds are bringing smoke from east of the Cascades into King County.
On Monday, the State Fire Marshal's Office announced mobilizations for five major fires:
- Apple Acres fire - Chelan county near the town of Chelan
- Babb Road fire - Spokane county near the town of Spangle
- Whitney fire - Lincoln county near the town of Davenport
- Colfax fire - Whitman county near the town of Colfax
- Pearl Hill/Cold Spring fire - Okanogan county near the city of Okanogan
The National Weather Service and Puget Sound Clean Air Agency expect the smoke to stick around thru the middle of the week.
Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is monitoring the area quality of the region. You can view air quality around your home here. Fine particles of ash were falling during the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Follow guidance put out by Public Health Seattle – King County on how to respond to wildfire smoke.
The King county sheriff's office would appreciate it very much if you did not call 911 for smoke in the air.
Residents of King County are encouraged to sign-up for ALERT King County to get timely information on emergency situations. For information specific to air quality, sign-up for Puget Sound Clean Air Agency alerts.
Wildfires, smoke and dust storms have closed major highways throughout Central and Eastern Washington, including I-90 from Ritzville to the Grant County line.
Two places you can check to see what's closed and when highways will reopen:
For more information and guidance, visit www.kingcounty.gov/prepare and follow King County on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram .
