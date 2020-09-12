Arts Council announces the 2021 Community Project Awards application
Saturday, September 12, 2020
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is Pleased to Announce
the 2021 Community Project Awards Application
Do you need help presenting an arts event that serves your community? The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is here to help. Consider applying for a Community Project Grant. We promote experiences in the arts to enhance the quality of life in our community. Non-profit organizations or community groups that provide arts / cultural programming for the general public are welcome to apply.
We fund special projects, artists’ residencies, and performances that extend the group’s usual scope. Awards range from $250-$1500. Projects take place from January to November. An organization may only apply for one Community Project Grant in any one year.
Please visit our website to apply for a Community Project Grant!
Deadline to apply is 5pm, Monday, November 16, 2020.
Project dates: January - November 2021
For questions contact: Lorie Hoffman, Executive Director at director@shorelinearts.net
COVID-19:
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Project Award, activities, and events must be done in safe and socially distanced ways according to the guidance and regulations put forth by the Washington State Department of Health and Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start phased reopening plan.
If unforeseen changes happen to your programs or planned project because of COVID-19, the Arts Council will work with your organization to create an alternative plan.
The 2019 List of Awards
- Dandylyon Drama, Musicals Season 2018-2019, $1,500
- Edwin T Pratt Mural at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, $1,500
- JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy, Cultural Heritage Festival, $1,000
- Shoreline Arts For Justice at Shoreline Community College, Artist Honorarium, $600
- Shoreline Concert Band, Winter Concert with Special Guest Soloist $500
