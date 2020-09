Arts Council announces the 2021 Community Project Awards application

JHP Multicultural Festival









The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is Pleased to Announce

the 2021 Community Project Awards Application

Dandylyon Drama, Musicals Season 2018-2019, $1,500

Edwin T Pratt Mural at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, $1,500

JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy, Cultural Heritage Festival, $1,000

Shoreline Arts For Justice at Shoreline Community College, Artist Honorarium, $600

Shoreline Concert Band, Winter Concert with Special Guest Soloist $500









Do you need help presenting an arts event that serves your community? The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is here to help. Consider applying for a. We promote experiences in the arts to enhance the quality of life in our community. Non-profit organizations or community groups that provide arts / cultural programming for the general public are welcome to apply.We fund special projects, artists’ residencies, and performances that extend the group’s usual scope. Awards range from $250-$1500. Projects take place from January to November. An organization may only apply for one Community Project Grant in any one year.Project dates: January - November 2021For questions contact: Lorie Hoffman, Executive Director at director@shorelinearts.net During the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Project Award, activities, and events must be done in safe and socially distanced ways according to the guidance and regulations put forth by the Washington State Department of Health and Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start phased reopening plan.If unforeseen changes happen to your programs or planned project because of COVID-19, the Arts Council will work with your organization to create an alternative plan.