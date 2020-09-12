Arts Council announces the 2021 Community Project Awards application

Saturday, September 12, 2020

JHP Multicultural Festival


The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is Pleased to Announce 
the 2021 Community Project Awards Application


Do you need help presenting an arts event that serves your community? The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is here to help. Consider applying for a Community Project Grant. We promote experiences in the arts to enhance the quality of life in our community. Non-profit organizations or community groups that provide arts / cultural programming for the general public are welcome to apply.

We fund special projects, artists’ residencies, and performances that extend the group’s usual scope. Awards range from $250-$1500. Projects take place from January to November. An organization may only apply for one Community Project Grant in any one year.

Please visit our website to apply for a Community Project Grant!

Deadline to apply is 5pm, Monday, November 16, 2020.

Project dates: January - November 2021

For questions contact: Lorie Hoffman, Executive Director at director@shorelinearts.net

COVID-19:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Project Award, activities, and events must be done in safe and socially distanced ways according to the guidance and regulations put forth by the Washington State Department of Health and Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start phased reopening plan.

If unforeseen changes happen to your programs or planned project because of COVID-19, the Arts Council will work with your organization to create an alternative plan.

The 2019 List of Awards
  • Dandylyon Drama, Musicals Season 2018-2019, $1,500
  • Edwin T Pratt Mural at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, $1,500
  • JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy, Cultural Heritage Festival, $1,000
  • Shoreline Arts For Justice at Shoreline Community College, Artist Honorarium, $600
  • Shoreline Concert Band, Winter Concert with Special Guest Soloist $500



Posted by DKH at 9:55 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  