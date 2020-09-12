Shoreline Planning Commission to review proposed amendments to Point Wells Subarea Plan

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Richmond Beach Drive is the only road to Point Wells.
Photo by Diane Hettrick


On September 17, 2020, the Shoreline Planning Commission will review proposed amendments to the Point Wells Subarea Plan and Development Code regulations.

The proposed amendments are the result of the ongoing coordination between the Town of Woodway and the City of Shoreline. 

Both Shoreline and Woodway have identified Point Wells, which is in unincorporated Snohomish County, as a potential area for annexation. 

Each agency currently has an adopted subarea plan that details a vision and policies that would direct future redevelopment of the Point Wells subarea.

A joint work group with staff representatives from Woodway and Shoreline have been working since October 2019 to prepare a shared set of subarea plan policies and development regulations, which would be implemented upon annexation by either. Woodway and Shoreline established this unified approach through the Settlement and Interlocal Agreement (ILA) signed in 2019.

As outlined in the ILA, the amendments to the subarea plan and development regulations address requirements for future development within the subarea including, but not limited to:
  • Vehicle trip generation limits on Richmond Beach Drive;
  • A secondary vehicle access requirement through Woodway for any new developments exceeding 250 average daily trips;
  • Base building height of 45 feet west of the BNSF rail line, with provision for a maximum of 75 feet upon completion of a view analysis demonstrating public views from Richmond Beach Drive to Admiralty Inlet are not impacted;
  • Mandatory public access to the Puget Sound shoreline; and
  • Allowable land uses.

Consistent with the ILA, the Woodway Planning Commission will consider similar amendments that are aligned with those being presented to the Shoreline Planning Commission.

September 17 Shoreline Planning Commission meeting agenda, staff report, and draft amendments

The Planning Commission webpage also contains instructions on how to attend the virtual meeting and provide comment.

Following a public hearing, tentatively scheduled in October, the Planning Commission will issue a recommendation on the amendments for consideration and potential adoption by the City Council.



Posted by DKH at 10:29 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  