Shoreline Planning Commission to review proposed amendments to Point Wells Subarea Plan

Richmond Beach Drive is the only road to Point Wells.

Photo by Diane Hettrick







On September 17, 2020, the Shoreline Planning Commission will review proposed amendments to the Point Wells Subarea Plan and Development Code regulations.





The proposed amendments are the result of the ongoing coordination between the Town of Woodway and the City of Shoreline.









A joint work group with staff representatives from Woodway and Shoreline have been working since October 2019 to prepare a shared set of subarea plan policies and development regulations, which would be implemented upon annexation by either. Woodway and Shoreline established this unified approach through the Settlement and Interlocal Agreement (ILA) signed in 2019.



As outlined in the ILA, the amendments to the subarea plan and development regulations address requirements for future development within the subarea including, but not limited to:

Vehicle trip generation limits on Richmond Beach Drive;

A secondary vehicle access requirement through Woodway for any new developments exceeding 250 average daily trips;

Base building height of 45 feet west of the BNSF rail line, with provision for a maximum of 75 feet upon completion of a view analysis demonstrating public views from Richmond Beach Drive to Admiralty Inlet are not impacted;

Mandatory public access to the Puget Sound shoreline; and

Allowable land uses.

Consistent with the ILA, the Woodway Planning Commission will consider similar amendments that are aligned with those being presented to the Shoreline Planning Commission.



September 17 Shoreline Planning Commission meeting agenda, staff report, and draft amendments



The



Following a public hearing, tentatively scheduled in October, the Planning Commission will issue a recommendation on the amendments for consideration and potential adoption by the City Council.





Both Shoreline and Woodway have identified Point Wells, which is in unincorporated Snohomish County, as a potential area for annexation.