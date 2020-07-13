Shoreline isolation and recovery center being dismantled





By Diane Hettrick

Photos by Steven H. Robinson





As promised, the Shoreline AC/RC (assessment center/ recovery center) is being removed from the Shoreline soccer field north of the Shoreline Center on 1st Ave NE.





King county has determined that even with a spike in cases, this facility will not be needed.













It was planned as a versatile facility that could be used however it was needed. The expectation was that it would be available in the case of a large number of COVID-19 infections among homeless people and for large group exposures such as the cruise ship passengers who were unexpectedly landed in California.





Or perhaps it would have been needed for people who needed to self-isolate away from family.





It was never intended to be a hospital for seriously ill patients.





There were 49 people there in April and May and it was decommissioned in June.





Now it is being dismantled and removed and the soccer fields will be restored.











