Scene on the Sound: Into the setting sun
Monday, July 6, 2020
|Photo by Jan Hansen
Jan Hansen says "A nice ending to the holiday weekend, as once again the U.S Coast Guard Healy headed out, this time into the setting sun."
"Designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, Healy provides more than 4,200 square feet (390 m2) of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists.
"Healy is also designed to break 4.5 ft (1.4 m) of ice continuously at 3 knots (5.6 km/h; 3.5 mph) or ice 10 ft (3.0 m) thick when backing and ramming, and can operate in temperatures as low as −50 °F (−46 °C).
"As a Coast Guard cutter, Healy is also a platform for supporting other potential missions in the polar regions, including: search and rescue, ship escort, environmental protection, and law enforcement." -
--Wikipedia
