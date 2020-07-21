Case updates July 20, 2020: statewide situation report is discouraging
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|Demographics for positive cases in
Lake Forest Park
King county public health
Latest statewide situation report:
On July 17, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released the latest statewide situation report, which highlights alarming trends in transmission and hospitalization data.
This report is developed weekly in partnership with the Institute for Disease Modeling, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, University of Washington and the Microsoft AI for Health program.
Key findings from the most recent report are very discouraging:
- Washington State is in the early stages of an exponential statewide outbreak that has zero chance of being reversed without changes to our collective behavior and policies to support that change.
- The level of daily new cases is higher than the state’s previous peak in March.
- Recent growth in cases among 20-29 year-olds is spreading into all age groups. This includes low but increasing rates among children and teens.
- Hospitalization rates are rising throughout the state. In western Washington, these rates are just starting to increase, led by hospitalizations among 20-39 year-olds.
United States
- cases 3,819,139 including 57,777 new cases
- deaths 140,630 including 473 new deaths
Washington state
- cases 48,575 - 832 new cases
- hospitalizations 5,161 - 59 new
- deaths 1,465 - 12 new
King county
- cases 13,486 - 147 new (goal: less than 40 new)
- hospitalizations 1,818 - 12 new
- deaths 635 - 0 new
Shoreline
- cases 443 - 4 new
- hospitalizations 93 - 0 new
- deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- cases 47 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
